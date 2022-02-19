Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

David Wise, Alex Ferreira Battle 'Abysmal' Conditions To Take Silver, Bronze in Ski Halfpipe

Wise previously won the ski halfpipe event in 2014 and 2018. 

Wise previously won the ski halfpipe event in 2014 and 2018. 

ZHANGJIAKOU, China—Nico Porteous of New Zealand overcame the swirling wind to win the Olympic halfpipe final on a day when many skiers struggled to land their best tricks due to strong gusts.

Porteous scored a 93 in his opening run on a bitterly cold and breezy Saturday in the last event at the Genting Snow Park. He was blown off course on another run and landed hard on his shoulder.

Two-time Olympic champion David Wise of the United States took home the silver with his first-run score of 90.75. The 31-year-old Wise won the event at its Olympic debut in 2014 and again in ’18. His teammate, Alex Ferreira, threw down a strong first run, twirling his right ski pole at the bottom in elation, to end up with the bronze.

The podium was the same as at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, just in a different order. Back then, it went Wise, Ferreira and Porteous.

SI Recommends

The last competitor to go, Aaron Blunck, crashed his head and shoulder into the wall of the halfpipe while trying to land a trick in the breezy conditions. Wise ran up the halfpipe in his ski boots to check on his teammate. Blunck eventually sat up and made his way down.

Just before Blunck went, NBC Olympic freestyle skiing analyst Tom Wallisch commented: "These conditions are abysmal right now.”

And after his first run, Blunck, the top qualifier, labeled the competition “gnarly.” It had nothing to do with the performances and everything to do with the poor weather. Quite a few competitors caught wind gusts in the air and either had to bail on tricks or even worse, crashed. A common sight was watching skiers hike back up the halfpipe to retrieve a ski. Or, in the case of Wise, both of them after his wipeout in his second run.

Although the wind was reported to be around 15 mph (24 kph), the gusts kept on coming. It was cold, too, with the wind chill hovering around minus 26 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 32 degree Celsius).

“I think most of the main guys have scaled their runs back,” said Gus Kenworthy, the American freestyler who won silver at the 2014 Sochi Games in slopestyle and now represents Britain in the halfpipe. “The top three were so impressive, their runs were so good. But they’re not the runs that they wanted to do coming out here. Everyone has had to adapt and modify … It’s a tough tough day to do this.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Lia Thomas
College

Lia Thomas Sets Ivy League Record at Swimming and Diving Championships

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas set an Ivy League record at the conference's swimming and diving championships.

By Daniel Chavkin
Georgia coach Tom Crean reacts during an NCAA basketball game between Auburn and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
College Basketball

Report: Georgia Could Fire Crean for Contract Breach

According to a report from Dawg Sports, Georgia is looking into firing the basketball coach for failing to report an altercation between two staff members.

By Mike McDaniel
Manu Ginobili
NBA

Manu Ginobili, Swin Cash Headline Hall of Fame Finalists

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame released this year’s 11 finalists, including six players, four coaches and one referee.

By Daniel Chavkin
View of the Rose Bowl exterior
College Football

Source: Rose Bowl An Obstacle Blocking CFP Expansion

The Rose Bowl wants to keep its conventional January 1st game date, which is an issue for College Football Playoff expansion.

By Mike McDaniel
Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owners and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, unveil their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans.
NFL

Report: NFL Hires Mary Jo White for Dan Snyder Investigation

The former U.S. attorney and ex-Securities and Exchange Commission chair will look into new allegations against the Washington owner.

By Madeline Coleman
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) and girlfriend Brittany Matthews (left) during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at United Center.
Extra Mustard

Mahomes Shuts Down Rumor Around Brother, Fiancé

Mahomes threw water on the internet rumor surrounding himself shutting out his fiancé and brother from attending games.

By Mike McDaniel
Bud Dupree
NFL

Report: Dupree Turns Himself in on Charge From Walgreens Fight

The Titans linebacker received a misdemeanor charge in January and is scheduled to return to court for a settlement hearing on April 22.

By Wilton Jackson
Kamila Velieva
Extra Mustard

Lipinski, Weir React Live to Kamila Valieva's Final Skate

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir gave their opinions while broadcasting Kamila Valieva's final olympic performance.

By Daniel Chavkin