Former Olympian, Sports Illustrated Writer Kenny Moore Dies at 78

Former Olympian and Sports Illustrated writer Kenny Moore died Wednesday at 78.

Moore ran collegiately under coach Bill Bowerman at the University of Oregon, where he finished his career with three All-American honors. The team earned two national titles during his time in Eugene. He held two national personal records for the mile (4:04.2) and the 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:49.4).

Moore made two Olympic appearances during his track career. He placed 14th in the mile in the 1968 Olympics as he dealt with severe blisters during the race. In 1972, he placed fourth.

Moore won the Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco for six consecutive years from 1968 to ’73. He broke his own record twice in those six years.

Additionally, he was known for being the first to try Bowerman’s earliest experimental running shoes. Nike later honored him with a “Kenny Moore Collection” back in 2017.

In the same year he competed in his last Olympics, Moore joined the Sports Illustrated staff as a contract writer. Over a 30-year career with SI, Moore became renowned for his writing on running around the globe. In ’83, Moore wrote on David Moorcroft and his remarkable 5,000-meter world record. He remained with SI until 1995, when he then chose to focus on his book writing career.

Moore remained on staff until 1995 when he then chose to focus on his book-writing career. His most well-known book is about his former coach and the co-founder of Nike, Bowerman, titled “Bowerman and the Men of Oregon.”

A virtual service is being planned, according to the Oregonian. No specific details have been released at this time.