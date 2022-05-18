Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Olympics

FIBA Bans Russian, Belarusian Teams From Men’s, Women’s World Cups

FIBA, the world’s governing body for basketball, banned Russian and Belarusian men’s and women’s teams from World Cup competitions in 2022 and ’23 in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the federation announced Wednesday.

FIBA’s executive committee made the decision to withdraw all Russian and Belarusian teams from international competitions through the end of 2022, which includes removing the men’s teams from the 2023 World Cup qualifiers. The Russian men’s team is currently ranked No. 15 in the world and was 3–0 in European qualifying play, with their last win coming over the Netherlands on Feb. 24—the same day the Russian army invaded Ukraine. 

The Russian women’s team will also be forced to withdraw from the 2022 Cup, despite having already qualified for the event in Sydney this upcoming September. Puerto Rico will fill Russia’s place, according to FIBA.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

All Russian and Belarusian teams have also been removed from various 3x3 international competitions, including the sport’s 2022 World Cup.

Additionally, the federation announced that there will be no FIBA-sponsored events in Russia or Belarus until further notice.

More Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL’s Top Voices Weigh In on Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Future

Al Michaels, Jim Nantz, Joe Buck talk about how Tom Brady will do as an analyst

By Jimmy Traina
Josiah Jeffers 1
Play
College Basketball

Radford’s Josiah Jeffers’s Cautionary Portal Tale

This time last year, Jeffers entered the portal looking for greener pastures, but learned a hard lesson in market value.

By Jason Jordan
Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) cannot make the catch as New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Pro Bowl Corner James Bradberry to Sign With Eagles

The 28-year-old is heading to Philadelphia on a one-year deal.

By Mike McDaniel
Rebekah-Gardner-sky
Play
WNBA

The Rise of Aging Rookies: Meet the WNBA’s Veteran Debutants

This season has seen seven rookies who are at least 26 years old, all veterans of the game finally getting the chance to play Stateside.

By Ben Pickman
AP22138131917326
Play
Betting

Jimmy Butler Propels Miami to Victory in Game 1

Plus the NBA Draft lottery order and NHL playoff lines.

By Kyle Wood
USWNT and USMNT have new CBAs with U.S. Soccer
Play
Soccer

Details of USMNT and USWNT’s Equal Pay Deal With U.S. Soccer

The CBAs announced Wednesday run through 2028. The USSF is the first national governing body to promise both sexes matching money.

By Associated Press
Cody Simpson puts up a peace sign at the Stranger Things season 3 premiere.
Olympics

Pop Star Cody Simpson Qualifies For Australian National Swim Team

The singer-turned-swimmer matched the World Championships qualifying time and finished third in the 100-meter butterfly at the Australian Championships on Wednesday.

By Zach Koons
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hoists the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
Play
MLB

Making the Case for the American Baseball Cup

The NBA is reportedly discussing the merits of an in-season tournament. MLB is the league that needs it.

By Will Laws