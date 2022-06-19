Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Olympics

FINA to Restrict Participation of Transgender Athletes in Elite Swimming Events

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — World swimming’s governing body has adopted new rules for transgender athletes, only permitting swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events.

FINA members voted 71.5% in favor of the new “gender inclusion policy” at the organization’s extraordinary general congress on Sunday. It will apply to all its events from Monday.

The 24-page policy also includes proposals for a new “open competition” category. FINA said it was setting up a “a new working group that will spend the next six months looking at the most effective ways to set up this new category.”

The vote came after members heard presentations from of three specialist groups – an athlete group, a science and medicine group and a legal and human rights group – that had been working together to form the policy following recommendations given by the International Olympic Committee last November.

The IOC urged shifting the focus from individual testosterone levels and calling for evidence to prove when a performance advantage existed.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In March, Lia Thomas made history in the United States as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. She won the 500-yard freestyle.

Other sports have also been examining their rules.

On Thursday, cycling’s governing body updated its eligibility rules for transgender athletes with stricter limits that will force riders to wait longer before they can compete.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) increased the transition period on low testosterone to two years, and lowered the maximum accepted level of testosterone.

The previous transition period was 12 months but the UCI said recent scientific studies show that “the awaited adaptations in muscle mass and muscle strength/power” among athletes who have made a transition from male to female takes at least two years.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

devon allen
NFL

Eagles WR Devon Allen Wins Another 110-Meter Hurdle Race

The former Oregon star continues to shine on the track while pursuing an NFL career.

By Nick Selbe
Forward Jeff Green warming up for the Nuggets before a game.
NBA

Report: Green Exercises Player Option, Will Return to Nuggets

The journeyman forward is back for a second season in Denver.

By Daniel Chavkin
Running back Mark Ingram on the sidelines for the New Orleans Saints.
NFL

Ingram Praises Saints for Keeping Team ‘DNA’ With Dennis Allen Hire

The veteran running back is pleased with his new head coach thus far.

By Daniel Chavkin
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins smiles during pre-game warmups.
NBA

Wiggins Eyes Contract Extension With Warriors After Title Run

The forward would be happy to remain in Golden State beyond next year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Draymond Green and Ja Morant argue in front of a ref in the Warriors-Grizzlies playoff series.
Play
Extra Mustard

Green, Morant Spar on Twitter After Warriors’ Championship

The Warriors forward and Grizzlies star continued the bad blood from their second-round series.

By Daniel Chavkin
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50) motions to his dugout after a base hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
MLB

Dodgers Place Mookie Betts on IL With Cracked Rib

The All-Star outfielder was a late scratch ahead of L.A.’s meetings against Cleveland this weekend.

By Jelani Scott
Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) is congratulated following his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in game two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena.
NHL

Avalanche Pour Seven Goals on Lightning for 2–0 Lead

The two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions were thumped 7–0 by the Avalanche in a stunning Game 2 blowout.

By Associated Press
Jun 18, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Ashcraft Told to Remove Wedding Band During Foreign Substance Check

The right-hander was informed of a newly-enforced MLB rule in an unexpected way on Saturday.

By Jelani Scott