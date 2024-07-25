2024 Paris Olympics: Previewing All 39 Sports
Before the Olympics started, the two hosts gave rapid-fire previews of all 39 sports, focused on structure, format, changes from previous Olympics, top names to know, key story lines and favorites.
The previews are split into two episodes.
Episode 1 covers archery, artistic swimming, boxing, badminton, beach volleyball, basketball, breaking, 3x3 basketball, cycling, canoeing, fencing, diving, golf, equestrian, handball, field hockey, modern pentathlon, gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics.
Episode 2 covers judo, sailing, rowing, shooting, rugby, skateboarding, sport climbing, soccer, swimming, surfing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, track and field, trampoline, triathlon, water polo, volleyball, wrestling and weightlifting.