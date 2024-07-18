SI

Introducing Sports Illustrated’s Daily Rings, Your Daily Podcast During the Paris Olympics

SI will publish an Olympics podcast covering every sport, discussing top story lines and previewing what you should watch. Subscribe so you don’t miss any of the action.

Mitch Goldich, Dan Gartland

The Paris Olympics are almost here, and SI is ready with a podcast that can be your companion for the Games. Sports Illustrated’s Daily Rings is hosted by Mitch Goldich and Dan Gartland. Every night they’ll talk about all the big stories of the day and preview the next day’s action, touching on everything from Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky to the smaller sports and less familiar names.


You can listen to a quick preview from Mitch and Dan below:

Goldich hosted a similar podcast for SI during the Rio Olympics in 2016 and published a daily newsletter during the Tokyo Games in ’21. Gartland has covered a wide range of sports in SI’s popular SI:AM (previously called Hot Clicks).

The daily podcasts will begin on Monday, July 22 with quick previews of all 39 sports, plus a more in-depth look at a few major events. That’ll give you plenty of time to get up to speed before the opening ceremony on July 26.

Search for Sports Illustrated’s Daily Rings in Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe today so you don’t miss any of the action.

Mitch Goldich is a writer and editor for Sports Illustrated, mostly focused on the NFL. He has also covered the Olympics extensively and written on a variety of sports for SI. His work has previously been published by The New York Times, Baseball Prospectus and Food & Wine, among other outlets.

Dan Gartland is the writer and editor of Sports Illustrated’s flagship daily newsletter, SI:AM, covering everything an educated sports fan needs to know. Previously published on Deadspin and Slate, Dan also is a former Sports Jeopardy! champion (Season 1, Episode 5).

