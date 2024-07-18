Introducing Sports Illustrated’s Daily Rings, Your Daily Podcast During the Paris Olympics
The Paris Olympics are almost here, and SI is ready with a podcast that can be your companion for the Games. Sports Illustrated’s Daily Rings is hosted by Mitch Goldich and Dan Gartland. Every night they’ll talk about all the big stories of the day and preview the next day’s action, touching on everything from Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky to the smaller sports and less familiar names.
You can listen to a quick preview from Mitch and Dan below:
Goldich hosted a similar podcast for SI during the Rio Olympics in 2016 and published a daily newsletter during the Tokyo Games in ’21. Gartland has covered a wide range of sports in SI’s popular SI:AM (previously called Hot Clicks).
The daily podcasts will begin on Monday, July 22 with quick previews of all 39 sports, plus a more in-depth look at a few major events. That’ll give you plenty of time to get up to speed before the opening ceremony on July 26.
Search for Sports Illustrated’s Daily Rings in Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe today so you don’t miss any of the action.