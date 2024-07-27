2024 Summer Olympics Medal Count: Live Updates on Paris Games
The 2024 Olympic Games, being held in Paris, France are underway. The games stretch until the closing ceremonies on Sunday, August 11th.
While there are weeks of games and an overwhelming number of sports and athletes to follow along with, a sweeping glance at the games brings us back to the core of it all: Medals.
For all events, gold, silver, and bronze medals are awarded to the winner, runner-up and the second runner-up, respectively. Medals have been awarded since 1896. The 1904 games in St. Louis were the first games to feature the now-colloquial gold, silver, bronze hierarchy.
One note: Team sports do not multiply the count of total medals. Those still count as just one medal.
Live Count of Medals By Country
This list will update periodically throughout the games.
Country
Total
Gold
Silver
Bronze
China
2
2
0
0
Republic of Korea
1
0
1
0
United States
1
0
1
0
Great Britain
1
0
0
1
Kazakhstan
1
0
0
1