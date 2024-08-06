A'ja Wilson, Snoop Dogg Had Great Seats For U.S. Men's Hoops Quarterfinal vs. Brazil
In the Olympics, there is the conventional, everyday pressure that comes with being an athlete at the highest level.
There is the pressure of being an Olympic juggernaut like the United States men's national basketball team—which has won 16 of the 20 gold medals given out in the history of the sport.
And then there is the pressure of playing in front of A'ja Wilson and Snoop Dogg.
On Tuesday, Wilson—the American women's basketball team's star center—and the rapper took in the United States's quarterfinal game against Brazil from courtside seats. While Wilson wore a nondescript polo shirt, Snoop Dogg dressed in a garish outfit that included the Olympic rings.
The duo enjoyed a chuckle at American center Joel Embiid's antics during the game.
Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, scored 14 points Sunday in the United States's group-stage finale against Germany—a dominant 87–68 win.
Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, has emerged a sort of unofficial Olympic ambassador—with his home state of California set to host the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.