A'ja Wilson Surprised NBC Broadcast With Her Two Words to Describe Kahleah Copper
A'ja Wilson showcased her elite talent on the floor during the United States' nail-biting 67–66 win over France in the gold medal game Sunday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and just moments after the game, she displayed her All-Pro personality.
Wilson led the way for the Americans with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in 33 minutes, but it was Copper who sealed the win by scoring 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining.
NBC sideline reporter Zora Stephenson interviewed Wilson after the game and asked her to use one word to describe Copper's performance against France. She used two—and hilariously violated a few FCC rules in the process on live television.
"That b---h," Wilson said as she proudly stared back into the NBC cameras.
Too funny.
Wilson now has two Olympic gold medals to her name, as she scored 19 points to help the United States defeat Japan to win the top prize in women's basketball at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
The U.S. women's team has now won 61 straight contests in the Olympics dating back to the 1992 Games in Barcelona.
After a monthlong break for the Olympics, Wilson, Copper and the rest of Team USA will head back to the United States to resume the 2024 WNBA season.