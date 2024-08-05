Olympian Looked Like Spiderman While Crushing World Record in Sport Climbing
Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland put on a show in the women's speed qualifying at Le Bourget Climbing Venue in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.
Miroslaw, who first set the world record with a time of 6.24 seconds in a qualification round of a European Qualifier for the 2024 Olympics back in September of 2023, broke her own record on her first climb of the day, registering a time of 6.21 seconds and electrifying the crowd in the process.
Then, because one world record wasn't good enough, Miroslaw did it again on her second climb, shattering her previous mark with an astonishing climb of 6.06 seconds, looking like Spiderman while doing so.
Miroslaw, a two-time speed world champion, is no stranger to breaking her own world records, having once accomplished the feat four times in a single competition at the 2023 IFSC Climbing World Cup. The Polish sport climber finished just outside the medal stand in Tokyo, the first time sport climbing was contested at the Olympics.
But it's clear that Miroslaw has her eyes on the prize in Paris, as she could become the first woman to break the six-second barrier in speed.
The women's speed quarterfinal, semifinal and final will take place on Wednesday.