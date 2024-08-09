SI

Algeria's Imane Khelif Wins Welterweight Boxing Gold Medal After Olympics Scrutiny

Patrick Andres

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Imane Khelif (ALG) celebrates defeating Janjaem Suwannapheng (THA) in a women's 66kg semifinal bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros.
Having put a maelstrom of scrutiny behind her, Algeria's Imane Khelif is on top of the world.

Khelif defeated China's Yang Liu 5–0 Friday to capture the gold medal in the women's 66-kilogram boxing division at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The victory gave Khelif her first career Olympic medal in her second Games, and the Algeria its second gold medal of the Olympics following Kaylia Nemour's triumph in the women's uneven bars in gymnastics.

With her triumph, Khelif salvaged a victory from a tough two weeks.

Following her round of 16 win over Italy's Angela Carini, Khelif became the subject of wild speculation and falsehoods surrounding her gender; she had been disqualified from the International Boxing Association's 2023 world championships for failing an unspecified gender-eligibility test. The International Olympic Committee, which is in the process of wresting control of amateur boxing away from the IBA, criticized the disqualification and upheld Khelif's right to compete.

Khelif, 25, also addressed the speculation surrounding her gender earlier in the Games, saying that she had been the target of bullying.

“(Bullying) can kill people’s thoughts, spirit, and mind. And it can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying,” she said in Arabic last Sunday.

Khelif's previous accolades include a light welterweight silver medal at the 2022 world championships, as well as gold medals in the African Championships, Arab Games and Mediterranean Games.

