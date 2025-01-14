Aly Raisman Classily Congratulates Simone Biles on SI Sportsperson of the Year Award
In 2024, American gymnast Simone Biles triumphantly added to her Olympic resume with three gold medals and a silver medal. For her accomplishments, SI named her its Sportsperson of the Year.
On Tuesday, one of Biles's friends and contemporaries took to Instagram to give Biles plaudits for her honor. Aly Raisman—a teammate of Biles's in Rio de Janeiro in 2016—showered the icon with praise.
"Congratulations to the goat (Simone Biles) for being (Sports Illustrated) 2024 sportsperson of the year. You deserve it... in awe of your accomplishments on & off the floor. In your corner always. So cool to be able to see your journey up close," Raisman wrote.
Biles, 27, is the first gymnast to win Sportsperson of the Year since fellow American Mary Lou Retton in 1984.
By acclamation the greatest gymnast in history, Biles is the owner of seven Olympic gold medals, two Olympic silver medals, two Olympic silver medals, and 30 world championship medals (including 23 gold medals).