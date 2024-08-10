Alyssa Naeher Makes Clutch Late Save to Hold Off Brazil En Route to Gold Medal
The United States women's national team is golden for the first time in 12 years.
Team USA, in the women's gold medal match at the Parc des Princes in the Paris Olympics, took an early 1–0 lead thanks to a goal from Mallory Swanson and never looked back, preserving the lead even in 10 minutes of extra time to secure the victory.
The main reason Team USA was able to hold onto the lead? Goaltender Alyssa Naeher made an incredible save during extra time, denying Brazil a chance at potentially tying the game.
Check out the amazing save, courtesy of NBC's Olympics and Paralympics account on X, formerly Twitter.
Brazil seemed to have something in the fourth minute of extra time, when midfielder Angelina set up forward Adriana with a nice header near the goalpost. Only, Naeher, who leapt in the air and blocked the ball with her right arm, was there to save the ball-and the day-for Team USA.
Two-time Olympic medalist Alex Morgan said it best.
Out of this world, indeed.