Alyssa Naeher Makes Clutch Late Save to Hold Off Brazil En Route to Gold Medal

Naeher made an incredibly clutch save in extra time of the gold medal match.

Tim Capurso

Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson of the United States hug after defeating Brazil after the women's gold medal match.
Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson of the United States hug after defeating Brazil after the women's gold medal match. / Photo by John Todd / ISI / Getty Images

The United States women's national team is golden for the first time in 12 years.

Team USA, in the women's gold medal match at the Parc des Princes in the Paris Olympics, took an early 1–0 lead thanks to a goal from Mallory Swanson and never looked back, preserving the lead even in 10 minutes of extra time to secure the victory.

The main reason Team USA was able to hold onto the lead? Goaltender Alyssa Naeher made an incredible save during extra time, denying Brazil a chance at potentially tying the game.

Check out the amazing save, courtesy of NBC's Olympics and Paralympics account on X, formerly Twitter.

Brazil seemed to have something in the fourth minute of extra time, when midfielder Angelina set up forward Adriana with a nice header near the goalpost. Only, Naeher, who leapt in the air and blocked the ball with her right arm, was there to save the ball-and the day-for Team USA.

Two-time Olympic medalist Alex Morgan said it best.

Out of this world, indeed.

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

