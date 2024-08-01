Andy Murray Retires From Tennis Following Olympic Doubles Loss
Andy Murray's legendary tennis career has officially come to an end.
The three-time major champion lost in the men's doubles quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday to the American team of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.
Murray had quite the Olympic journey this year—none of his wins with partner Dan Evans came easily. In the first round, Murray and Evans came back from being down 9–4 to Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel in their first round tiebreak to win 11–9. Then, in the second round, the British duo beat Belgium’s Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in another 11–9 tiebreak.
Fritz and Paul held a match point against Murray and Evans in the second set when the score was 5–2, but the British duo forced five break points before capturing the game to stay alive. They won the next game, but failed to win the second set. Murray shed tears as he walked off Court Suzanne Lenglen at Roland Garros.
Murray finishes his professional tennis career with three major titles (2012 U.S. Open, 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon), two Olympic gold medals, 46 ATP titles and 739 career singles wins.