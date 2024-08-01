SI

Andy Murray Retires From Tennis Following Olympic Doubles Loss

Madison Williams

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Andy Murray (GBR) plays against Taro Daniel (JPN) and Kei Nishikori (JPN) in the men’s tennis doubles first round during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros.
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Andy Murray (GBR) plays against Taro Daniel (JPN) and Kei Nishikori (JPN) in the men’s tennis doubles first round during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. / Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Murray's legendary tennis career has officially come to an end.

The three-time major champion lost in the men's doubles quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday to the American team of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

Murray had quite the Olympic journey this year—none of his wins with partner Dan Evans came easily. In the first round, Murray and Evans came back from being down 9–4 to Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel in their first round tiebreak to win 11–9. Then, in the second round, the British duo beat Belgium’s Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in another 11–9 tiebreak.

Fritz and Paul held a match point against Murray and Evans in the second set when the score was 5–2, but the British duo forced five break points before capturing the game to stay alive. They won the next game, but failed to win the second set. Murray shed tears as he walked off Court Suzanne Lenglen at Roland Garros.

Murray finishes his professional tennis career with three major titles (2012 U.S. Open, 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon), two Olympic gold medals, 46 ATP titles and 739 career singles wins.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Olympics