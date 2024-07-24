SI

Argentina-Morocco Olympic Men's Soccer Ends in Chaos After Lengthy Delay, VAR Ruling

Patrick Andres

Cristian Medina of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Men's group B match between Argentina and Morocco during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France.
Cristian Medina of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Men's group B match between Argentina and Morocco during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 24, 2024 in Saint-Etienne, France. / Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

The first competition of the Paris Olympics was one to remember—and not exactly for good reason.

Though the opening ceremony is Friday, Argentina and Morocco had the honors of kicking off the Games with a men's soccer match Wednesday. For 90 minutes, the game was a fairly conventional one that the Moroccans led 2–1. Then, everything went haywire.

First, the game's referees put an astounding 15 minutes of stoppage time on the clock—allowing the Argentinians to apparently tie the game 2–2 at the death. Vehement protests from Morocco's fans led the referees to suspend the game after 16 minutes of stoppage time.

During the lengthy stoppage—which lasted in excess of an hour and a half—the officials went to video review and ruled Argentina midfielder Cristian Medina's equalizer offside.

Finally, the game was re-started without fans and the Moroccans finished out the victory.

Got all that?

This is only day one of the competition, if you can believe it. As is often the case when the entire world sports community gets together, there figures to be a lot of chicanery still to come.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/Olympics