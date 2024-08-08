Bogdan Bogdanovic Chirps Carmelo Anthony During Serbia's Dominant First Half vs. USA
Thursday's semifinal matchup between Team USA and Serbia got off to a shocking start as the Serbian side came out swinging and put the favored Americans in a hole almost immediately.
Aided by some excellent shot-making from the guards, Serbia withstood a classic avalanche from United States guard Stephen Curry in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead; at times it felt like everything was going their way.
Atlanta Hawks guard and Serbian national team regular Bogdan Bogdanovic embodied that sentiment in the second quarter. After draining a three the sharpshooter turned to the sideline and stared down one Carmelo Anthony, an American legend in attendance for the Paris Games. Not only did he do that, but Bogdanovic even stole the former New York Knicks star's "three to the dome" celebration.
It was cool, to be honest. Can't knock it.
Pretty, pretty cold.
The good vibes for Serbia continued into the second half and they entered the fourth quarter winning by 13. Not even the presence of Anthony, a three-time gold medalist, could help Team USA stem the tide at that point.