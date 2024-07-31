Brazil's Marta in Tears After Receiving a Red Card in the Olympics
Marta Vieira da Silva, the Brazilian soccer legend known simply as Marta, may have ended her international football career with a red card during Brazil's Olympic group stage match against Spain on Wednesday. Marta went for a ball and ended up kicking Laia Codina in the head as she tried to redirect the ball.
While no one wanted to see it end like this, Alexi Lalas called the challenge a "rash and dangerous action" that justified the straight red. Marta couldn't believe the call and lefr the field in tears after she was consoled by both teammates and opponents.
Earlier this year Marta announced that the Paris Olympics would be the last time she played for the Brazilian national team. She had represented Brazil since 2002. In that time they won two Olympic silver medals in 2004 and 2008 to go along with a runner up finish in the 2007 World Cup.