British Swimmer Adam Peaty Tests Positive for COVID-19 One Day After Winning Silver Medal
Great Britain's Adam Peaty tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, just one day after he took home the silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Peaty was considered the favorite for the race, but Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi beat him by a whole 0.02 seconds during Sunday's final. He shared the silver medal with Team USA's Nic Fink. Peaty was attempting to tie Michael Phelps's record of winning gold for the same swimming event in three consecutive Olympic Games.
Team GB announced Peaty's positive test on Monday, stating that he wasn't feeling well before Sunday's final race. He is now taking "all usual precautions" to make sure other Olympians do not catch symptoms from him.
As of now, Peaty is hoping to return when he is expected to compete in some of the relays scheduled for this weekend. It all depends on if he feels better and if he tests negative later in the week.
Peaty has won three relay Olympic medals, including the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics for the 4x100 mixed medley relay.