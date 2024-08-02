SI

Canyon Barry and Fans Had an Intense Reaction to Team USA’s First 3x3 Win

The Team USA 3x3 men's basketball team finally broke through to earn their first victory of the Paris Olympics on Friday, beating Serbia 21–19. Simply put, it was The Canyon Barry Game. Rick Barry's son poured in 15 of Team USA's 21 points including the game-winner.

As Barry drove towards the basket, spun to his left, changed his pivot foot and banked in an off-balance shot while falling to the ground. Barry's reaction was intense. As was one particular fan's.

That is the reaction of someone who traveled halfway around the world to watch American exceptionalism. Pent up for days as Team USA has struggled to get one in the win column. And then Canyon Barry happens and it all comes out.

Barry hit four two-pointers on seven attempts and was a perfect 4-of-4 at the free throw line. And yes, they were underhanded.

Kareem Maddux added three points and Dylan Travis chipped in with two. Jimmer Fredette scored one point in limited action after missing both of Team USA's games on Thursday.

