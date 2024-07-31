U.S. Pair Knocks Out Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in Olympic Quarterfinals
Nadalcaraz is out of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The superstar Spanish pairing of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz lost on Wednesday afternoon, as the U.S. pair of Austin Krajick and Rajeev Ram bounced the big-name duo in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.
Nadal and Alcaraz made headlines when they decided to team up in doubles for Spain at the Paris Olympics, in an event held at Roland Garros, a place where they have won a combined 15 French Open titles. Neither man is a regular doubles player, but Nadal did win gold at the 2016 Olympics while partnering with Marc Lopez, and took home singles gold in 2008.
Krajicek and Ram have won a combined five grand slam doubles, but haven't won one as a duo.
Ram won silver in mixed doubles at the 2016 Summer Olympics alongside Venus Williams. He also participated in doubles at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, exiting in the second round both times, while also falling in the first round in mixed doubles in 2020. Krajicek finished fourth at the 2020 Olympics alongside Tennys Sandgren.
The duo will play for a medal as they move on to the semifinals. They'll face Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek from Czechia.
Alcarez is still alive in singles competition, as he's set to face American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals. Nadal lost in the second round to long-time rival Novak Djokovic.