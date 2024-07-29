Ex-NBA Player Chase Budinger Quickly Wows in Paris With Cool Move in Beach Volleyball
Chase Budinger can now say he's blocked a shot in the NBA and Olympic beach volleyball.
The NBA-player-turned-volleyball-star has wasted no time impressing during his debut on the sand alongside partner Miles Evans at the 2024 Paris Olympics against France's Arnaud Gauthier-Rat and Youssef Krou, a match Budinger and Evans went on to win in straight sets 21-14, 21-11.
During the first set, Gauthier-Rat attempted a cut shot over the net, but was met by the 6'7" Budinger, who rose up to block the shot, ultimately winning the point for Team USA.
Check out video of the play, courtesy of Brett Usher on X, formerly Twitter.
Budinger blocked 65 shots in his NBA career, but one can imagine that none of them felt as good as this one at Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris.
And that wasn't the only highlight-reel moment of the day for Budinger and Evans who authored an incredible point in the first set.
The dig by Evans. The running save by Budinger. The block by Budinger. And finally, the kill by Evans.
Great teamwork by Budinger and Evans, who entered Paris play ranked second in the U.S. and 13th in the world. Budinger became the first athlete to play in an NBA game and Olympic beach volleyball game in the victory.
Budinger and Evans will be back in action on Tuesday against Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot of the Netherlands.