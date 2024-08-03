Dansby Swanson Showed Up to Wrigley Field in Full Support of USWNT
Dansby Swanson may be over 4,000 miles away from his wife, Mallory, while she carries out her duties for the U.S. national team in France, but that won't stop him from showing some support. She plays forward for the women's soccer team.
Swanson, who showed up to Wrigley Field for work ahead of a matinee game while the women's game was finishing up, showed up in a No. 9 USWNT jersey, looking at his phone, presumably streaming what was left of the U.S. 1–0 quarterfinal win over Japan.
Here he is, photographed by fan Sam Bernero (the recent recipient of an iced latte from Shota Imanaga). Click in for the full view:
Swanson played a full 90 minutes but was subbed off in extra time. In extra time, Trinity Rodman scored the game-clinching goal on a long pass that she dribbled into the box.
Next, the U.S. team will play on Thursday in the semifinal against whichever team wins between Germany and Canada. That game will be at noon ET on a Cubs off day. Perfect for Swanson to kick back and watch the full thing.
Gotta love some family support, even from afar.