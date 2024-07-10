Derrick White to Replace Kawhi Leonard on Team USA for Paris Olympics, per Report
On Wednesday, Team USA announced that Kawhi Leonard was withdrawing from the 2024 Paris Olympics. It didn't take much time for reports to emerge regarding who would replace the former Defensive Player of the Year.
Marc J. Spears reported for Andscape that Boston Celtics star role player Derrick White would be tabbed to replace Leonard on Team USA. White had a career year for the reigning champs, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. The decision was confirmed shortly thereafter by Team USA.
White's familiarity with Steve Kerr's Olympic scheme and his teammates were likely the driving factors in the decision. He played on the 2019 FIBA World Cup team, when Kerr was an assistant, and of course just finished a title run with Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday. Now the trio will go for gold together.
White's skillset and defending will be paramount to Team USA's gold medal quest this year. He's outstanding locking down opposing guards and plays bigger than his size in the paint. Offensively White is a good passer and connector who is perfectly content to get zero shots up if it means his team wins. Being able to impact the game without dominating the ball is a crucial skill for an American side featuring all-time greats like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, all of whom are best with the ball in their hands.
It's tougher than ever for Team USA to dominate on the world stage. White is now part of the journey to try and earn the country's fifth straight first place Olympic finish.