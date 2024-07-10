Kawhi Leonard Withdrawing From Team USA at Paris Olympics, per Report
Los Angeles Clippers star and Team USA member Kawhi Leonard will be withdrawing from the Paris Olympics and will not suit up for the United States later this month, according to a report from Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic.
Leonard arrived at Team USA training camp over the weekend in Las Vegas and was expected to play, so the pivot by Leonard away from this summer's Olympic games comes as the United States prepares to play in its first exhibition match against Canada on Wednesday.
Team USA released a statement on Wednesday morning confirming the report from The Athletic, noting that Leonard had been ramping up for the Olympics and felt "ready to compete", but that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined that it was in his best interest to spend the rest of the summer preparing for the upcoming season instead of the Olympics.
ESPN's Marc Spears noted that Leonard's camp reached out to Team USA two days ago expressing concern about his status for the games.
Leonard battled through injuries once again last season for the Clippers, as he played in 68 of the team's 82 games, but missed four out of the six playoff games against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round series loss, where the Clippers were eliminated in six games.
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is a strong candidate to join Team USA for the Olympics. He would be the third member of the world champion Boston Celtics to get the nod for the United States, joining his backcourt running mate Jrue Holiday and superstar wing Jayson Tatum.