Devin Booker and His Camcorder Were Locked in at Women’s All-Around Final
Team USA's men's basketball team took full advantage of their day off on Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics by showing up to support their fellow Americans at the women's gymnastics all-around final.
While most of the men's basketball stars were seen in the crowd to cheer on Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, there was one player who appeared a bit more locked in than the rest of his teammates: Devin Booker.
The Phoenix Suns star brought along his camcorder and gave his best dad impression by recording the competition with his camcorder in hand. The image of him doing this was a blast from the past as many fans use phones nowadays to record events like this.
Other basketball stars, like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, cheered Biles and Lee on from the stands, too. Take a look at all the players coming in to Bercy Arena on Thursday.
The U.S. men's basketball team plays Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 3. They are coming off an 103–86 victory over South Sudan on Wednesday.