LeBron James Hits All-Time Team USA Scoring Milestone in Win Over South Sudan

Patrick Andres

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Lebron James (6) reacts after a play in the third quarter against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The history of professionals playing basketball in the Olympics is relatively short, but it includes some of the biggest names in the history of the sport.

Forward Carmelo Anthony, for instance, tallied 336 points in 31 games for the national team between the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games. Forward Kevin Durant entered these Olympics with 435 points split between '12, '16 and 2020.

Now, the Americans have a new member of the 300-point club: forward LeBron James.

With 5:38 left in the first quarter of the United States's 103–86 win over South Sudan, James dunked off a pass from center Anthony Davis to reach 300 points in Olympic competition.

James ended his day with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

No American, however, is within striking distance of the all-time men's basketball Olympic scoring record. That record is held by iconic Brazil forward Oscar Schmidt, who tallied 1,093 points in five Games from 1980 to '96.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

