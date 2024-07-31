LeBron James Hits All-Time Team USA Scoring Milestone in Win Over South Sudan
The history of professionals playing basketball in the Olympics is relatively short, but it includes some of the biggest names in the history of the sport.
Forward Carmelo Anthony, for instance, tallied 336 points in 31 games for the national team between the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games. Forward Kevin Durant entered these Olympics with 435 points split between '12, '16 and 2020.
Now, the Americans have a new member of the 300-point club: forward LeBron James.
With 5:38 left in the first quarter of the United States's 103–86 win over South Sudan, James dunked off a pass from center Anthony Davis to reach 300 points in Olympic competition.
James ended his day with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
No American, however, is within striking distance of the all-time men's basketball Olympic scoring record. That record is held by iconic Brazil forward Oscar Schmidt, who tallied 1,093 points in five Games from 1980 to '96.