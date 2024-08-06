Devin Booker Pitches New Nickname for Kevin Durant After Star Makes Team USA History
Kevin Durant is officially the all-time leading Olympic scorer in USA Basketball history.
Durant scored 11 points in Team USA's 122–87 victory over Brazil in the 2024 Olympic Games semifinals on Tuesday in Paris to bump his career total to 494 points (and counting), surpassing Lisa Leslie for the all-time lead in men's or women's hoops at the Olympics.
Leslie scored 488 points while winning four gold medals for Team USA in 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008. Durant will try to match her hardware as he chases his fourth career gold medal in Paris. Durant also won gold in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Games.
Fellow Phoenix Suns star and Team USA teammate Devin Booker has a new nickname for Durant after hearing about his latest feat in international play.
"That's Captain America status," Booker told NBC on Monday. "I feel like he has every record, every Olympic record. Now we have to get him his fourth gold."
Durant was one of six Americans to score in double figures Tuesday, joining Booker (18 points), Anthony Edwards (17), Joel Embiid (14), Anthony Davis (13) and LeBron James (12).
Durant—or, uh, "Captain America"—and Team USA now move on to play the Nikola Jokic-led Serbia squad in the Olympic semifinals on Thursday. The Americans topped Serbia 110–84 in the group phase game on July 28.