Devin Booker Makes Ridiculous Circus Shot to Give Team USA Lead Over Germany
Team USA men's basketball team was locked in yet another tight battle Monday, this time against Germany. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Americans made a run that was capped by a ridiculous circuit shot from Devin Booker.
It was a two-way sequence for Booker, as helped forced a steal by Joel Embiid on one end with the game tied at 75. Team USA quickly got out in transition and Steph Curry threw a no-look pass to Booker on the right wing. The Phoenix Suns All-Star went up into a German defender and somehow made the shot through heavy contact.
Here's another look.
Booker was fouled and made the free throw to give Team USA a 78-75 lead. It was also Booker's first field goal of the game as he hasn't produced much offensively.
The Americans finished off Germany 92–88 to wrap up its pre-Olympics exhibition schedule a perfect 5–0.