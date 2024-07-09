SI

Canada's Dillon Brooks Had Strong Reminder for Team USA Ahead of Olympic Matchup

Brooks and Team Canada defeated Team USA to win the bronze medal in the FIBA World Cup in 2023.

Jul 25, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canada forward Dillon Brooks (9) shoots the ball against Brazil center Augusto Lima (6) in the men's basketball gold medal game during the 2015 Pan Am Games at Ryerson Athletic Centre. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Team Canada's Dillon Brooks is not concerned with the star power of Team USA's roster ahead of Wednesday's exhibition basketball game, an appetizer for both teams in preparation for the main course in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Brooks, while speaking to reporters at a Team Canada practice in Las Vegas, was asked how he "measures the challenge" of going up against the star-studded Team USA roster, which is headlined by three surefire future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers in LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Brooks responded instead by sending Team USA a simple reminder that, even with all the offensive firepower they possess, they still need to "play defense."

"They’ve gotta guard. They’ve gotta play defense," Brooks said. "That’s my main thing. Every team that has to play against us has to guard, has to scout against us. And we’re just going to play our game and make adjustments during the game.”

Brooks also wanted Team USA to know that Team Canada, which defeated the Americans to win the bronze medal—its first in World Cup history—at the 2023 FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup, is not shying away from the matchup.

"I take it as another game, but me being who I am, I like to make a statement,” Brooks said. “So I’ll be ready to play. Team Canada will be ready to play, and we’re gonna go balls to the wall and watch the film after and see if we got better.”

Brooks prides himself on his defense and has developed a reputation in the NBA as a trash talker, having had run-ins with the likes of Curry and James during the 2022-23 regular season and playoffs, respectively.

Brooks wasn't afraid to poke two of the NBA's biggest bears then—and he certainly doesn't seem fazed by facing a whole forest full of them on Wednesday.

The Paris Olympics's opening ceremony is on July 26 and the Games's basketball action will tip off on July 27.

Tim Capurso is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Previously he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, College Football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Tim grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, Tim enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

