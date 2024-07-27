SI

Everything to Know About Brody Malone's 2023 Injury Before Paris Olympics

The injury made his journey to Paris an accomplishment in itself.

Stephen Douglas

Jun 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Brody Malone celebrates after being announced for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Men's Gymnastics Team during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Brody Malone celebrates after being announced for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Men's Gymnastics Team during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Brody Malone was eliminated from contention in the men's all-around on Saturday in Paris. The Team USA gymnast fell twice on the high bar during the first day of competition and finished third among his teammates Frederick Richard and Paul Juda with the only two athletes per country eligible to advance to the 24-person final.

Malone's performance shocked many as he was considered Team USA's best chance at an all-around medal. While it's a disappointment, his very involvement in the 2024 Olympics was an incredible feat. Malone suffered a devastating knee injury in March 2023 when he fell on his dismount at the DTB Cup in Germany. Malone suffered a "tibial plateau fracture in his right knee, a fully torn LCL, a torn meniscus, a partially torn PCL and some cartilage damage."

Forget the Olympics, a year ago he was relearning to walk following three surgeries. Retirement was not out of the question.

Malone made a miraculous comeback and won the US gymnastics championships a year later. Malone, his friends and family are surely disappointed today, but once they have some distance, simply making the journey to the Paris Olympics will be as impressive as any medal.

The American gymnasts still have a chance to advance to Monday's team final.

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/Olympics