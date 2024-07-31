Fans Loved Ireland Women’s Rugby’s Ridiculous Catch in Olympics: ‘Better than OBJ’
The simple beauty of the Olympic games is that it gives the average viewer a rare chance to watch a sport that otherwise isn’t broadcast or popularized within their home country. Ireland women’s rugby’s match against Great Britain on Tuesday did just that, and offered so much more.
The Ireland women’s rugby sevens team lost to Great Britain, 28-12, in the 7th/8th-place playoff match at the Stade de France and fell well short of the podium in the Paris Games this summer. Though the team won’t take home any silverware, they’ll carry with them a frame-it-in-the-Louvre moment that will live in Olympic history forever.
Ireland’s Emily Lane and Erin King have since gone viral for an unbelievable catch that many fans have compared to NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s famous grab.
On a British kick-off, Lane leapt to make a catch while being supported by King. King lifted Lane by her hips, reverse Dirty Dancing style, until she was nearly parallel to the ground as Lane reached up and miraculously secured the ball with both her hands.
Here’s a longer clip of the catch:
ESPN also posted a series of stunning photos to document the wild moment:
Fans far and wide marveled at the feat, which required an absurd amount of strength and athleticism.