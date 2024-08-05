Fans Loved Seeing Andrew Siciliano, Scott Hanson Working Together on NBC’s Gold Zone
Andrew Siciliano and Scott Hanson have spent many Sundays in the past going against each other on different NFL RedZone channels, but on Monday they joined forces for the first time on NBC's Gold Zone, and fans absolutely loved it.
Hanson has become a legend on NFL RedZone while Siciliano was the longtime host of the Red Zone Channel on DIRECTV, which ended after the 2022 season. The two have been working the Paris Games on NBC's Gold Zone and they finally shared some TV time together, with Hanson coming on at the end of Siciliano's three-hour shift.
Hanson had a nice message for Siciliano at the end of it, saying:
"People think we're rivals but when I got the NFL Red Zone gig the first person I called was Andrew Siciliano because he was the only one who knew how to handle that monster because he did the DirecTV Red Zone Channel. Nothing but respect for you, brother."
Fans ate it up: