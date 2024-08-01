Fans Roast ACC for 'Stolen Valor' Post About Katie Ledecky's Swimming Dominance
Katie Ledecky has maintained her dominance at the Olympics with another sensational showing at the Paris Games in 2024. After recording yet another lopsided victory in the women's 1500m, fans across the United States were overflowing with pride for the star Olympian.
Amid the slew of social media posts honoring Ledecky, the ACC released a graphic on X in which they claimed Ledecky, a Stanford University alumni, as one of their own. Stanford, of course, is among the plethora of teams to depart the Pac-12 this past year, having joined the ACC alongside fellow conference newcomer Cal.
The ACC's social media page even went as far as to use the hashtag #OlympiansMadeHere on the post, suggesting that Ledecky's success was reflective of their conference's prestige.
Fans on social media weren't having it, however, and they called out the ACC over its "stolen valor" regarding the dominating American swimmer.