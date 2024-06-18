Fans Had So Many Takes About Team USA's New Opening and Closing Ceremony Outfits
On Tuesday, Ralph Lauren released the U.S. Olympic team's outfits for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics. It's safe to say people had strong reactions to them.
For the opening ceremony, the Americans will be in jeans and single-breasted blue wool blazers with red and white striping, and a striped oxford shirt. The men will wear ties. The opening ceremony will feature athletes from each country parading down the River Seine on boats, rather than the traditional march.
At the closing ceremony, the Americans will wear a white racing-style jacket with patches related to Team USA and each athlete's sport. It's definitely a 1980s-inspired look that brings memories of a NASCAR driver's outfit.
People were decidedly mixed on the outfits.
There were far too many great reactions to include them all, but that's a sampling.
My only reaction to the outfits is to say I've been in Europe in late July and August, and whichever athletes are wearing those will be just this side of melting. Unless the good people at Ralph Lauren included internal air conditioners in those jackets, it could be a rough night for everyone involved.