FIFA Announces Stiff Penalties for Canada Over Drone Cheating Scandal
On Saturday, FIFA announced its ruling after investigating the drone spying scandal involving the Canadian women's national soccer team. The penalties are sharp.
Canada's women's side has been docked six points in their group stage competition of this Olympics. Additionally, head coach Bev Priestman, analyst Joseph Lombardi, and assistant coach Jasmine Mander have all been suspended from football-related activities for a full year. Finally, FIFA fined the team 200,000 Swiss francs.
On Monday, New Zealand soccer staffers reported a drone flying over their team practices to French authorities, leading to an investigation and uncovering evidence of a full-blown scandal.
The full statement can be read below:
These sanctions come on top of the discipline already handed out internally by the Canadian Olympic Committee, which issued an apology after finding evidence of cheating during its initial investigation of the drone scandal. Priestman was dismissed as head coach of the program on Thursday, and Lombardi and Mander were sent home from Paris earlier in the week. The remaining staff is undergoing mandatory ethics training as well.
The point deduction is the most severe of the penalties. By setting Canada back six points in the group stage of the Olympics it will be very difficult for the women's side to reach the knockout stage and defend their gold medal after coming out on top at the Tokyo Olympics.
Canada is in Group A with France, Colombia, and New Zealand. Prior to Saturday's ruling they were tied for first with three points after beating New Zealand earlier in the week, days after news of the drone scandal broke.