SI

FIFA Announces Stiff Penalties for Canada Over Drone Cheating Scandal

Steep sanctions from FIFA for the Canadian women's national team.

Liam McKeone

Apr 8, 2022; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Women's Canadian National defender Vanessa Gilles (14) celebrates her goal against Women's Nigeria National team during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2022; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Women's Canadian National defender Vanessa Gilles (14) celebrates her goal against Women's Nigeria National team during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports / Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, FIFA announced its ruling after investigating the drone spying scandal involving the Canadian women's national soccer team. The penalties are sharp.

Canada's women's side has been docked six points in their group stage competition of this Olympics. Additionally, head coach Bev Priestman, analyst Joseph Lombardi, and assistant coach Jasmine Mander have all been suspended from football-related activities for a full year. Finally, FIFA fined the team 200,000 Swiss francs.

On Monday, New Zealand soccer staffers reported a drone flying over their team practices to French authorities, leading to an investigation and uncovering evidence of a full-blown scandal.

The full statement can be read below:

These sanctions come on top of the discipline already handed out internally by the Canadian Olympic Committee, which issued an apology after finding evidence of cheating during its initial investigation of the drone scandal. Priestman was dismissed as head coach of the program on Thursday, and Lombardi and Mander were sent home from Paris earlier in the week. The remaining staff is undergoing mandatory ethics training as well.

The point deduction is the most severe of the penalties. By setting Canada back six points in the group stage of the Olympics it will be very difficult for the women's side to reach the knockout stage and defend their gold medal after coming out on top at the Tokyo Olympics.

Canada is in Group A with France, Colombia, and New Zealand. Prior to Saturday's ruling they were tied for first with three points after beating New Zealand earlier in the week, days after news of the drone scandal broke.

Published
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/Olympics