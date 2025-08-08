Figure Skating Icon Nathan Chen to Skip 2026 Olympics As He Plans Major Career Pivot
At the last two Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea and Beijing, figure skater Nathan Chen has been one of the most visible members of the American delegation.
After taking home singles and team gold medals in 2022, however, Chen is ready for his next chapter. The figure skating great will forgo competing at the 2026 Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy and attend medical school, he told Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times in a story published Friday.
“I just want to open doors to kind of see what’s the best sort of approach for me,” Chen told The Times. “And frankly, at this point in time in my life, I’ve already accomplished enough in skating that I’m quite satisfied with my career.”
Chen, a 26-year-old Salt Lake City native, holds a degree in statistics and data science from Yale; he told Nguyen that he's "interested in cardiology or oncology, specifically related to genetics."
A three-time world champion in addition to his Olympic successes, Chen has not competed since the '22 Olympics.
The '26 Games are scheduled to open on Feb. 6, with figure skating competition beginning the same day.