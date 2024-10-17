Former Olympic Snowboarder Wanted by FBI for Murder, Drug Trafficking
Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder who participated in the 2002 Salt Lake City games, is wanted by the FBI.
The FBI posted a wanted notice for the 43-year-old Tuesday, offering $50,000 for information that leads to his apprehension.
The FBI's notice alleges Wedding is "wanted for allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation that routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada, and other locations in the United States. Additionally, it is alleged that Wedding was involved in orchestrating multiple murders in furtherance of these drug crimes."
A federal arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 17, 2024, in Los Angeles for five charges: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to export cocaine, continuing criminal enterprise, murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime, and attempt to commit murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime.
According to the AP, Wedding is one of 16 people changed in connection to a drug ring that "moved 60 tons of cocaine a year." He is one of four members of that ring that remain at large.
Wedding is also facing separate drug trafficking charges in Canada from 2015. In 2010, he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and sentenced to prison time. After his release, authorities believe he resumed drug trafficking and was protected by the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.
At the 2002 Olympics, Wedding finished 24th in the men's snowboarding slalom event.