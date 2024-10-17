SI

Former Olympic Snowboarder Wanted by FBI for Murder, Drug Trafficking

Former Canadian snowboarder Ryan Wedding is wanted by the FBI.

Ryan Phillips

Ryan Wedding competes in men's snowboard slalom at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
Ryan Wedding competes in men's snowboard slalom at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. / Tony Marshall/EMPICS via Getty Images

Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder who participated in the 2002 Salt Lake City games, is wanted by the FBI.

The FBI posted a wanted notice for the 43-year-old Tuesday, offering $50,000 for information that leads to his apprehension.

The FBI's notice alleges Wedding is "wanted for allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation that routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada, and other locations in the United States. Additionally, it is alleged that Wedding was involved in orchestrating multiple murders in furtherance of these drug crimes."

A federal arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 17, 2024, in Los Angeles for five charges: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to export cocaine, continuing criminal enterprise, murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime, and attempt to commit murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime.

According to the AP, Wedding is one of 16 people changed in connection to a drug ring that "moved 60 tons of cocaine a year." He is one of four members of that ring that remain at large.

Wedding is also facing separate drug trafficking charges in Canada from 2015. In 2010, he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and sentenced to prison time. After his release, authorities believe he resumed drug trafficking and was protected by the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

At the 2002 Olympics, Wedding finished 24th in the men's snowboarding slalom event.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

