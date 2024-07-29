SI

Frederick Richard's Parents’ Awesome Reaction to His Excellent Parallel Bars Routine

What a moment.

Stephen Douglas

Richard’s parents react to his parallel bar routine.
Richard’s parents react to his parallel bar routine. / NBC

Team USA was fighting for a medal in the men's team gymnastics final on Monday in Paris. Some electrifying and emotional performances put the team in contention midway through the final, which is no small feat since Team USA hasn't medaled in the event since 2008.

Frederick Richard had a tremendous performance improving his scores from qualifying with a 14.033 on rings, 14.466 on the floor exercise and 14.566 on the parallel bars.

It was his high bar routine, however, that just about brought the house down. When Richard stuck the landing his parents were beside themselves. Everyone was very pleased. Even more so when Richard earned a14.833 to put Team USA in a great position.

That's an intense pride. And the kind of "wooo" that probably had nearby fans reaching for their earplugs. What an awesome moment for Richard and his parents.

Richard, 20, is a three-time All-American at Michigan. Needless to say, a performance like this at the Olympics will look nice on the resume and depending on how Team USA finishes, could make him a big star.

