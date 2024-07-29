U.S. Gymnast Asher Hong Delivers Emphatic Celebration After Nailing Vault
The United States men's gymnastics team is battling for a medal during Monday's team final. There have been ups and downs but one of the high points was Asher Hong's vault. The 20-year-old stuck his routine and unleashed an emphatic celebration.
Hong, who had earned an excellent score on rings to help get the U.S. started, nailed his vault with just a small hop at the end. He initially seemed calm, then exploded with excitement over his performance.
Check it out:
That is just an explosion of Olympic joy right there. The Stanford product is a two-time defending national champion in the vault and was part of the U.S. team that claimed bronze at the 2023 world championships.
Hong seems like the team cheerleader as he got even more fired up later when teammate Fred Richard hit his vault routine as well.
The U.S. is in the mix for a medal with one rotation remaining.