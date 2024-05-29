Gabby Douglas's 2024 Olympic Journey Ends With Championships Withdrawal
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas's journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics came to a close on Wednesday when she officially withdrew from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships due to an ankle injury, via The Athletic.
Douglas will not be able to qualify for the Olympic Trials because of this withdrawal. A couple weeks ago, Douglas withdrew from the 2024 Core Hydration Classic after one event.
This would've been Douglas's third Team USA bid if she were to make the team. She was the 2012 Olympic all-around champion in London, then competed in Rio in 2016, but she was not part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team.
However, Douglas isn't calling her Olympic gymnastics career over yet. She has her sights on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles now.
“My plan is to continue to train for the L.A. 2028 Olympics,” Douglas said, via ESPN. “It would be such an honor to represent the U.S. at a home Olympics.”
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships begin on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.