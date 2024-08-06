Gabby Thomas Had the Best Reaction to Winning Gold in 200m Race
Gabby Thomas's dream of winning the gold medal in the 200-meter race is now complete after she accomplished this feat on Tuesday.
Thomas captured the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, then made it her goal to take home the gold medal in Paris. She won the race with a time of 21.83 seconds, which is 0.04 seconds better than her Tokyo performance. She finished head of St. Lucia's Julien Alfred and Team USA's Brittany Brown.
As Thomas crossed the finish line, she couldn't help but begin to cry. She put her hands behind her head and took the moment in. It was an iconic reaction to winning your first Olympic gold medal.
Here's a full video of her race, including her amazing reaction.
Thomas's Paris Olympics journey isn't over, though, as she prepares to compete in the 4x100 women's relay, which begins on Thursday, August 8. Her team won the silver medal in Tokyo.