SI

Gabby Thomas's Fastest 200-Meter Times Leading Up to Paris Olympics

Madison Williams

Jun 29, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Gabby Thomas celebrates her win in the women’s 200 meter final during the US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials.
Jun 29, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Gabby Thomas celebrates her win in the women’s 200 meter final during the US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials. / Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA's Gabby Thomas is ready to take home the gold medal in the 200-meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She's become one of the most notable women's track stars in recent years after her Tokyo Olympics performance and her continued improvement since then.

In this year's Olympics, Thomas is making a return in the 200-meter race after capturing the bronze medal in 2021. She will also be competing in the 4x100 relay race as she did in Tokyo.

Thomas will compete next in the women's 200-meter semifinal on Monday, and if she advances, which she is highly expected to do, then she will run in the final on Tuesday for a medal.

Ahead of the race, here's how Thomas has done in the 200-meter in the past. These are her top 10 best times in the race, per World Athletics.

Personal Rank

Time (Seconds)

Event

Date

1

21.60

USA Championships

July 9, 2023

2

21.61

U.S. Olympic Trials

June 26, 2021

3

21.78

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

June 28, 2024

4

21.81

World Athletics Championships

August 25, 2023

5

21.81

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

June 29, 2024

6

21.82

London Athletics Meet

July 20, 2024

7

21.86

USA Championships

July 9, 2023

8

21.87

2021 Olympic Games

August 3, 2021

9

21.94

U.S. Olympic Trials

June 25, 2021

10

21.97

World Athletics Championships

August 24, 2023

Here is how the event played out in Tokyo:

Medal

Athlete

Time (Seconds)

Gold

Elaine Thompson-Herah

21.53

Silver

Christine Mboma

21.81

Bronze

Gabby Thomas

21.87

Since winning bronze in 2021, Thomas has completed six better times than her performance in Tokyo. Her season best came at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June when she ran a 21.78-second race, beating her previous Olympic time by nearly a full tenth of a second.

Thomas will compete in the 4x100 relay starting on Thursday. Her team brought home a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Published |Modified
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Olympics