Gabby Thomas's Fastest 200-Meter Times Leading Up to Paris Olympics
Team USA's Gabby Thomas is ready to take home the gold medal in the 200-meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She's become one of the most notable women's track stars in recent years after her Tokyo Olympics performance and her continued improvement since then.
In this year's Olympics, Thomas is making a return in the 200-meter race after capturing the bronze medal in 2021. She will also be competing in the 4x100 relay race as she did in Tokyo.
Thomas will compete next in the women's 200-meter semifinal on Monday, and if she advances, which she is highly expected to do, then she will run in the final on Tuesday for a medal.
Ahead of the race, here's how Thomas has done in the 200-meter in the past. These are her top 10 best times in the race, per World Athletics.
Personal Rank
Time (Seconds)
Event
Date
1
21.60
USA Championships
July 9, 2023
2
21.61
U.S. Olympic Trials
June 26, 2021
3
21.78
U.S. Olympic Team Trials
June 28, 2024
4
21.81
World Athletics Championships
August 25, 2023
5
21.81
U.S. Olympic Team Trials
June 29, 2024
6
21.82
London Athletics Meet
July 20, 2024
7
21.86
USA Championships
July 9, 2023
8
21.87
2021 Olympic Games
August 3, 2021
9
21.94
U.S. Olympic Trials
June 25, 2021
10
21.97
World Athletics Championships
August 24, 2023
Here is how the event played out in Tokyo:
Medal
Athlete
Time (Seconds)
Gold
Elaine Thompson-Herah
21.53
Silver
Christine Mboma
21.81
Bronze
Gabby Thomas
21.87
Since winning bronze in 2021, Thomas has completed six better times than her performance in Tokyo. Her season best came at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June when she ran a 21.78-second race, beating her previous Olympic time by nearly a full tenth of a second.
Thomas will compete in the 4x100 relay starting on Thursday. Her team brought home a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.