Gabby Thomas Revealed Why She Knew She'd Win 200-Meter Gold Before Race Even Started
Gabby Thomas won her first Olympic gold in Paris last week after she crushed her competition in the 200-meter race with a time of 21.83 seconds.
When asked about the moment in which she knew she had won the race while appearing on The Daily Show this week, Thomas admitted she already felt like she'd won before she even started.
"Truthfully, I had been envisioning myself winning that race over and over again the entire time that I was in Paris, so in my head, when I got into the starting blocks, I had already won the race. I believed that I was an Olympic champion," Thomas said before giving her actual answer. "The true moment that I realized I had won was coming off the curve."
Talk about manifesting your dreams.
Thomas went on to win two more gold medals in Paris with the 4x100 and 4x400 women's relay teams. She won a silver medal in the 4x100 relay and a bronze medal in the 200-meter race back at the Tokyo Olympics, bringing her Olympic medal count to five.