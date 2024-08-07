Germany-France Handball Match Dramatically Ends With Buzzer-Beater, Overtime Winner
On Wednesday, the most dramatic Olympic finish of the afternoon in Paris may have taken place on the handball court.
The situation unfolded thusly in a men's quarterfinal between Germany and the host nation, France. The French led 29–27 in the game's closing seconds, but surrendered a pair of late goals to send the game into a 10-minute overtime. The last was a dramatic buzzer-beater by right back Renars Uscins off a France turnover.
Then, in overtime, Uscins finished what he'd started. He scored with four seconds left on the clock to all but wrap up a 35–34 win—and send the Germans to the Olympic semifinals for the first time since 2016.
The stunning turn of events silenced the home fans in Lille and drew praise from United States basketball luminary Dawn Staley.
Up next for Uscins and Germany: defending bronze medalist Spain, which edged out Egypt 29–28 in another quarterfinal.