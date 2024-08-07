SI

Germany-France Handball Match Dramatically Ends With Buzzer-Beater, Overtime Winner

The Germans stunned the host nation, NBC's commentary team, and Dawn Staley.

Patrick Andres

Renars Uscins of Germany scores a goal whilst under pressure from Dika Mem of France to force overtime during the Men's Quarterfinal match between Germany and France on day 12 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 07, 2024 in Lille, France.
On Wednesday, the most dramatic Olympic finish of the afternoon in Paris may have taken place on the handball court.

The situation unfolded thusly in a men's quarterfinal between Germany and the host nation, France. The French led 29–27 in the game's closing seconds, but surrendered a pair of late goals to send the game into a 10-minute overtime. The last was a dramatic buzzer-beater by right back Renars Uscins off a France turnover.

Then, in overtime, Uscins finished what he'd started. He scored with four seconds left on the clock to all but wrap up a 35–34 win—and send the Germans to the Olympic semifinals for the first time since 2016.

The stunning turn of events silenced the home fans in Lille and drew praise from United States basketball luminary Dawn Staley.

Up next for Uscins and Germany: defending bronze medalist Spain, which edged out Egypt 29–28 in another quarterfinal.

