Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Had the Best Court-Side Reaction to Big Bucket
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Greek national team stayed alive in the Olympics by pulling off a 77-71 upset over Austraila in Paris on Friday. The Milwaukee Bucks star scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists to, once again, remind everyone that he's one of the best basketball players on the planet.
Antetokounmpo will breeze into the Hall of Fame one day and when that day comes he's own personal Hall of Fame hype person, his brother Thanasis, should be there to add to his own towel-waving legacy.
Thanasis was courtside for Greece's victory, doing what he does best, which is getting amped for his brother dominating.
Check out his reaction to Giannis getting a tough bucket shortly before halftime.
It is objectively cool that this guy can continue to turn it up to 11 even after seeing his brother do pretty much everything the sport has asked him to do. Tremendous energy and endurance from the sidelines.