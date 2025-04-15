IOC Approves New Golf Event to Make Debut at 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles
The 2028 Los Angeles Games will host the inaugural Olympic Golf Mixed-Team Event, the IOC announced on Tuesday.
The new contest will be a complement to the men's and women's individual competitions. The mixed-team event will allow one team from each country consisting of one male and one female golfer who have already qualified for the individual golf events.
The mixed-team event will be a 36-hole competition. The first 18 holes played will consist of foursomes playing alternate shots, then the second and final 18 holes will be four-ball, also known as best ball. The mixed-team competition will take place on the Sunday and Monday after the men's individual tournament and before the women's individual tournament.
The Olympics haven't hosted a team golf event since the 1904 Games.
All three golf events will be played at famed Riviera Country Club in Palisades, Calif.
Golf makes the sixth time the Olympics have approved a mixed-team event for the 2028 Games. Archery, athletics (4x100m mixed relay), gymnastics, rowing coastal beach spring and table tennis will feature new mixed-team competitions.