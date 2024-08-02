Grant Fisher Earns Just Second American Medal for 10,000-Meter Race in 56 Years
There was a dramatic finish in the 10,000-meter men's final on Friday that finished with Team USA's Grant Fisher earning a bronze medal to make him just the second American in 56 years to win a medal in this race.
It was nearly a photo finish as Fisher pushed ahead to put himself in second place until Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi raced ahead to take the silver medal position. Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won the gold medal and broke the Olympic record by doing so.
Fisher finished the race with a time of 26:43.46. The last American to medal in this race was Galen Rupp at the 2012 London Olympics as he won silver.
Fisher was elated after the race as he had a huge smile on his face. He ran to the crowd to celebrate with his family, who were standing in the front row of the stands of the Stade de France.
It was the first podium for any track events at the Paris Olympics, meaning Fisher won Team USA's first track medal of the Paris Games.