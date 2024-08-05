Hailey Van Lith Reacts to Winning Bronze Medal in 3x3 Basketball After 0–3 Start
Hailey Van Lith and the Team USA 3x3 women's basketball squad will leave Paris as Olympic medalists after erasing a disappointing 0–3 start to the 2024 Games and defeating Canada on Monday to secure the bronze medal.
Van Lith led the Americans with six points on 5-of-7 shooting in their 16–13 win over the Canadians, mounting a comeback from a 12–9 deficit in the final three minutes and ending the game on a convincing 7–1 run. She was Team USA's top scorer throughout the tournament with 47 total points, which ranked eighth overall in the 3x3 competition.
"Winning a medal for your country just makes you super proud," Van Lith said after beating Canada. "Even after the game, I got super emotional. There just aren't enough words. You just feel so proud. You're just so thankful for your family and friends and everyone who cheered and supported you.
"If they will have me again at the next [Olympics], I'll be back."
Team USA lost its first three games in pool play against Germany, Azerbaijan and Australia before rattling off five straight wins to advance to the semifinals. The Americans lost 18–16 in overtime to Spain in the semifinal, missing out on a chance to play for a gold medal against Germany, but beat Canada to secure some hardware in Paris.
"Not the medal we wanted, obviously, but I don't want to take away from the moment," Cierra Burdick said after the bronze medal match. "A lot of gratitude. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears were invested into this. That's so cliché, but it's so true."