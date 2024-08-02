Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard Swish Clutch Shots to Beat Canada in Tight 3x3 Matchup
The United States women's 3x3 basketball team changed its Olympic fortunes around in one afternoon in Paris.
Entering the day with a 1–3 record and three matchups remaining in pool play, the Americans needed to get hot to avoid being eliminated before the six-team tournament format begins Saturday.
Team USA defeated France in their first game of the day, 14–13, before taking on Canada in their second matchup. It wasn't looking promising late in the game, as the Americans trailed 16–13 with one minute to play and were struggling to keep Canada off the offensive glass.
But Rhyne Howard rolled in a layup to cut the deficit to two points, and after Canada missed two shots, TCU star Hailey Van Lith knocked down a shot beyond the perimeter (worth two points in 3x3 basketball) to tie the game with 18 seconds left, and the game went to overtime.
In 3x3 basketball, the first team to score two points in overtime wins the game. Canada scored a bucket in the paint to start the extra period, but Howard took the game in her own hands from there. She dribbled out to the corner and—with Katherine Plouffe's hand in her face—nailed the game-winning shot to give Team USA a much-needed victory.
After a brutal 0–3 start, the American women have won three straight games to get back to .500. They currently sit in fifth place out of eight teams but are back in control of their own destiny and likely will advance to the elimination tournament to play for a gold medal.
Team USA has one pool play matchup remaining on Saturday against France. They will likely play another game Saturday to begin the tournament in the play-in round in either the No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed matchup or the No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed tilt.