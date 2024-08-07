SI

Hampton Morris Snaps 40-Year Medal Drought for American Men in Weightlifting

The Marietta, Ga. native is already a star at 20.

Apr 16, 2024; New York, New York, USA; U.S. Olympic athlete Hampton Morris poses for a photo at the USOC Media Summit in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Mariott Marquis.
The last time an American man won a medal in weightlifting, Hampton Morris of Marietta, Ga. had not been born yet.

The United States's most recent medal came all the way back in 1984, when Guy Carlton won a heavyweight bronze and Mario Martinez won a super heavyweight silver in Los Angeles. Morris's birth came 20 years later, in 2004, by which time American men were already riding a 20-year dry spell.

On Wednesday, however, the drought came to an end. Morris captured a bronze medal in the men's 61-kilogram event, posting a score of 298 kilograms to edge out Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan by one kilogram.

Li Fabin of China took the gold medal, while Theerapong Silachai of Thailand grabbed silver.

Morris, 20, has already accrued a full trophy case in his young career. He has won a silver medal at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup and three golds at the Pan American Games.

